Jack & Annie’s, a player in the alternative meat category, has unveiled new recipes for its Crispy Jack Nuggets, Crispy Jack Patties, Gluten-Free Jack Tenders, Savory Jack Breakfast Sausage Patties, Maple Jack Breakfast Sausage Links, and Classic Jack Meatballs. According to the company, plant-based and meat eaters alike will love the crispier nuggets, wings, and patties. The jack breakfast sausages and meatballs are well-seasoned with a juicy bite. The new “Best Recipe Yet” will be available in grocery store freezers nationwide starting this June.

“Our team has continued to innovate and evolve our recipes to make sure we’re always giving our fans the very best plant-based foods possible,” says Annie Ryu, CEO and founder, Jack & Annie’s. “Jackfruit is our number one ingredient, and we’re able to make simpler and less processed foods compared to other meat alternatives. These new recipes give fans more of what they want with amazing flavor and texture.”

Industry analysts have noted consumer concern about plant-based foods being overly processed or having questionable health benefits. Jack & Annie’s boldly stands out among other meat alternatives, because its foods are made primarily from jackfruit, a naturally delicious, nutrient-dense, sustainable, and regenerative plant that is known for its meaty texture and satisfying taste. The result is crave-worthy foods with valued nutritional benefits and a positive impact on the planet.

Jack & Annie’s new foods are available at grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, HEB, Wegmans, Publix, Giant, Harris Teeter, Target, Hannaford, Whole Foods, and Stop & Shop. Also, Jack & Annie’s will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-11, 2023, in Anaheim, CA. Come try a sample at Booth #4972 in Hall E.