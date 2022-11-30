De Wafelbakkers is collaborating with protein brand Premier Protein to launch new protein-packed frozen pancakes. The products are expected to hit store shelves in early 2023.

“Breakfast consumption at home is on the rise, and as people look to add more protein to their diets, protein pancakes have taken off as a delicious way to kick start the day," said Tom Polke, CEO, De Wafelbakkers. “In partnership with Premier Nutrition, we developed great tasting pancakes with 15 grams of protein per serving that only take 60 seconds to heat up and enjoy.”

Nick Stiritz, Premier Nutrition vice president – US Brands, said: “Premier Protein is known for bringing delicious, protein-packed shakes and powders to millions of Americans, and we’re excited to expand into a new category with DWB. With the launch of these protein pancakes, we’re bringing Premier fans even more ways to bring great tasting nutrition to their health journey!”

Premier Protein Frozen Protein Pancakes will be available in 12- and 24-pack sizes.

For more information about the new products addition, visit the Premier Protein Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.