Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC has announced the appointment of Michele Mauden as the premium pie company’s new vice president of sales and marketing.

“We’re fortunate to have an experienced and proven sales leader joining our team,” said Robin Venn, Tippin’s president. “Michele understands the bakery business from every angle because she has worked in manufacturing, in grocery, and as a food broker. She’ll be a tremendous asset as we work to grow our business with premium retailers across the country.”

Previously Mauden served in sales leadership positions with Legendary Baking, Dianne’s Fine Desserts, and Premier Sales Solutions food brokers, as well as a variety of bakery operations and sales positions within Albertsons.

Mauden will follow in the role held by Jim Antrup, who plans to retire at the end of March, after working with Tippin’s since 2019.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Tippin’s Pies team, and I look forward to building on their momentum and helping to expand Tippin’s pie business,” Mauden said. “This is a pie brand with a wonderful history of premium quality, taste, and customer satisfaction.”

Mauden will be meeting with Tippin’s customers in the months ahead and will be attending the IDDBA conference in June 2022 in Atlanta.