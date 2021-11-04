Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC has announced Robin Venn as its new president.

Venn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both the manufacturing and food industries having previously served in executive leadership positions with Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, South Wind Milling Group, LifeLine Foods, and American Italian Pasta Company.

“I’m learning about the pie business and look forward to finding ways for Tippin’s to take delicious pies into new markets,” Venn said. “With the new bakery capabilities and the best-tasting product, the possibilities for growth are tremendous.”

Tippin’s recently opened a 52,000 square-foot production facility utilizing state-of-the-art automation to create made-from-scratch, premium pies. The facility also includes a USDA cook and chill operation to produce soups, sauces, and dressings. The facility is SQF-certified for Food Safety and Quality Code.

Tippin’s currently services more than 30 grocery distributors, which in turn serve retail grocery chains in 20 states across the U.S. The production team also works with clients to develop, produce, and package private label products.