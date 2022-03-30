Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake’s limited time Easter products are the perfect snack to stuff in an Easter basket or to sweeten up any Easter celebration.

The new products include:

  • Hippity Hop Kandy Kakes - Featuring a coconut patty coated in rich dark chocolate, these treats are packed in our special edition Easter packaging. {SRP $4.49}.
  • Buttercreme Iced Cupcakes - Enjoy crème-filled moist chocolate cupcakes topped with homestyle buttercreme flavored icing. {SRP $4.49}.
  • Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes - a snack-sized chocolate circle sponge cake, lined with a thick stripe of peanut butter and then coated in chocolate. {SRP $4.49}.