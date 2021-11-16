Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake has unveiled its limited-time-only Christmas products, available on shelves nationwide now until December 18, 2021.

Tastykake’s limited time holiday products act as the perfect seasonal snacking solution, stocking stuffer or on-the-go treat. The holiday snacks include:

Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes – Tasty snack cakes covered in a chocolate flavored coating with a peanut butter filling. Available in single serve {$1.89} and multipack {SRP $4.49}.

Buttercream Iced Cupkakes – Classic Tastykake chocolate cupcakes filled and topped with a sweet buttercream icing. {SRP $2.99}

Crème Filled Snowballs – These festive Snowman Snowballs combine a chocolate cake with a coconut and marshmallow coating. Available in single serve {SRP $1.89}.

Mini Donuts – Tastykake’s fan favorite mini doughnuts covered in three different coatings (Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Frosted, & Crunch) to bring in the holidays. Available in single serve {SRP $1.89}.

Holiday Swirls – Available in original pecan or chocolate, these tasty swirls can be found in Tastykake’s limited-time holiday packaging. Available in single serve {SRP $1.99} or multipack {SRP $3.99}.



