The Private Label Manufacturers Association has announced the appointment of Doug Bausch, vice president of sales and marketing at LNK International, as chair of its Board of Directors.

Bausch was elected to a one-year term on April 7, 2022 at PLMA’s 2022 Annual Meeting. Bausch joined the Board in 2017 and has served in various capacities, most recently as first vice chair. He succeeds Clay Dockery, who led the association for two years and now serves as ex-officio.

“We are pleased to welcome Doug as chair of the Board of Directors,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “The Association and entire store brand industry will greatly benefit from his experience, expertise and insights.”

Joining Bausch on the executive committee are Kelly McGolrick, vice president of private label sales development at Lassonde Pappas, who was named first vice chair; and Kristal Sevcik, vice president of business development at AmeriQual Group, second vice chair.

Sevcik rejoins the Board after completing a three-year term in March 2020.

In addition to Sevcik, other Board members appointed on April 7 are:

Jeanine Antiporek - senior director, sales (West), Refresco North America

Anthony Biggers - vice president of private label sales, Simmons Pet Food

Julia Buchanan - vice president, marketing & communications, Niagara Bottling

Tyler Cook - senior vice president of sales, Shearer's Snacks

Daniel David - executive vice president of operations, Global Tissue Group, Inc.

Lauren McNamara - vice president and assistant general manager, plant-based food & beverage, SunOpta

All were appointed to three-years terms, except Daniel David, who fills an unfilled term for one year.

Additionally, broker and supplier representatives were named to the board for the 2022-2025 term:

Mark Cohen, senior director, marketing, FoodChain ID (supplier representative)

Anthony Schelich of Marketing Concepts Group (broker representative)

Visit plma.com to view the full list of board members.

In other news from the annual meeting, Davies delivered a report on the state of the association.

Acclaimed speaker and “change navigator” April Rinne delivered the keynote presentation, titled “Leadership, Relationships, and Partnerships in a World of Flux.”