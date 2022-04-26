Company: ReGrained

Website: www.regrained.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Strengthening its mission to champion the circular economy and its pledge to upcycle 10 million pounds of overlooked and undervalued food by 2025, ReGrained has launched a new line of baking mixes made with SuperGrain+, the company’s flagship Upcycled Certified ingredient.

Over one-third of the food in the United States is lost or wasted every year, squandering natural resources, contributing to food insecurity, and perpetuating the climate crisis.1 Stop Food Waste Day brings attention to this urgent problem and celebrates bold, innovative solutions to end waste from happening. Widely recognized as a leading food waste solution, the upcycled food market has an estimated $46.7 billion value with an expected CAGR of 5%. In fact, current upcycled-certified products and ingredients are projected to prevent more than 703 million pounds of food waste annually. Food makers have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact at scale by redesigning food leveraging circular design principles, including sourcing upcycled ingredients. Rising to the occasion also delivers on increasing customer demand, with 57% of consumers indicating that they intend to specifically buy more upcycled food items.

“Stop Food Waste Day is the perfect opportunity to show consumers and food brands a few more delicious ways we can better align the food we eat with the planet and people we love,” says Dan Kurzrock, founder & CEO of ReGrained. “ReGrained, at its core, is a B2B innovation and ingredient platform. We selectively introduce consumer products to demonstrate commercial possibilities as well as to test ideas, iterate, learn, and improve.”

Developed in ReGrained’s Upcycled Food Lab, the baking mix line offers savory and sweet options, including Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Brownie, and Pizza Dough. These easy to prepare mixes are available for a limited time at ReGrained.com. Each mix showcases some of the company's favorite recipes, previously only available to its partner businesses.

Its Brownie Mix includes 3g of fiber due to SuperGrain+, and its Pizza Crust Mix includes 6g of fiber. Each Pizza Crust Mix pouch makes two pizzas. The Carrot Cake Mix includes 2g of fiber.

To learn more about the baking mixes, SuperGrain+ ingredient or how to partner with ReGrained on upcycled food innovation, please visit upcycledfoods.com or email info@regrained.com. To learn more about the Upcycled Food Association and its certification program, visit upcycledfood.org.











