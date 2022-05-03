Tate & Lyle PLC has announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Nutriati, an ingredient technology company developing and producing chickpea protein and flour. Under the terms of the transaction, Tate & Lyle has acquired certain assets, including intellectual property assets, and assumed selected liabilities from Nutriati.

Nutriati’s responsibly-produced chickpea ingredients have been providing customers with highly nutritious plant-based solutions since 2018. Both the Artesa Chickpea Protein and Artesa Chickpea Flour can be found in leading non-dairy, plant-based meat and gluten-free brands, mainly in North America.

This transaction builds on the distribution agreement previously signed between the two companies.

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, said: “Tate & Lyle is committed to breakthrough, innovative, and sustainable plant-based solutions. This acquisition complements our existing ingredient portfolio perfectly and supports our purpose pillars of supporting healthy living and caring for our planet. We look forward to fully maximizing the strong functional benefits of these plant-based, chickpea-derived products and offering an even wider range of fortification solutions to our customers."

Michael Todd, chief executive of Nutriati, commented: “Since establishing Nutriati, we have worked to solve taste, nutrition, functionality, and sustainability challenges for the plant-based and gluten-free markets. With a global reach and strong focus on health and wellbeing, Tate & Lyle is very well-positioned to develop this offering and I wish them all the best for the future.”

