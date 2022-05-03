In response to continued consumer demand for label-friendly ingredients, Cargill has expanded its processing capabilities of its sweetener plant in Cikande, Indonesia, to more than double the company’s production capacity for organic, non-GMO tapioca syrup.

“American consumers’ appetites for products made with ingredients perceived as simple, familiar, and responsibly sourced continues to grow and evolve,” said Dana Johnson, vice president of sweetness segment, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners, & Texturizers North America. “As our customers look to satiate that demand, our tapioca syrup is increasingly in the sweet spot—offering transparent sourcing, organic and non-GMO certifications, and positive consumer perceptions

Sourced from the cassava plant, tapioca syrup is widely used in food products such as ice cream, snack bars, and confectionery products like hard candies, caramels, marshmallows, and gummies. Cargill’s portfolio includes a full range of carbohydrate profiles and dextrose equivalent levels, a line-up that provides manufacturers with maximum formulation flexibility.

The company says its plant upgrades, which include additional filling stations, blending and storage tanks, and warehouse improvements, will enable it to achieve its annual tapioca syrup production volume target of 12,000 MT by 2024. With the plant’s proximity to major tapioca-growing regions in Asia and the added production capacity, Cargill expects to meet the needs of the rapidly growing North American and Asian clean-label sweetener markets.

The $2.4 million investment in the Cikande sweetener facility is part of ongoing efforts by Cargill to enhance its ingredient portfolio and production capabilities to better support customers’ product development needs. Other key investments within the company’s sweeteners and starches business include a joint venture with Thai modified starch producer Starpro and a $100 million investment to build a new corn wet mill at its Pandaan, Indonesia, sweetener plant to produce more corn-based starches, sweeteners, and animal feed ingredients.