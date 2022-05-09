Company: Joyfull Bakery

Website: www.joyfullbakery.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Joyfull Bakery, the artisan Parmesan Crisps company, has announced that its crisps will be available in all Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Beginning in May, Sprouts will carry Original and Everything Parmesan Crisps, as well as Joyfull Bakery’s newest flavor, Jalapeño, exclusive first to market.

Since 2015, Joyfull Bakery has been winning over the hearts of cheese lovers with their small-batched and slow oven-baked crisps made with 100% aged Parmesan cheese. Consumers prefer Joyfull Bakery Parmesan Crisps for their quality ingredients, true Parmesan taste and delicate, crispy texture. The crisps’ unique shape offers versatility, often used as a statement item on charcuterie boards, paired with a favorite dip or spread, or crumbled on top of a soup or salad.

While Joyfull Bakery can be found in many regional retailers, Sprouts Farmers Market is the first national retailer for Joyfull Bakery. Joanne Bolonda, chief growth officer, explains, “We are thrilled to further expand on a national scale with Sprouts Farmers Market. They feature wholesome and innovative products, so our Parmesan Crisps are the perfect addition to their robust deli, cheese, and cracker offerings.”

Joyfull Bakery Parmesan Crisps retail for $6.99 per 3-oz. package and will be available in the deli department at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country.



