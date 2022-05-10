Ciranda, a supplier of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair‐trade food ingredients, has welcomed Don Trouba as director, go-to-market. A newly created role for the organization connected to its long-term strategy, Trouba will oversee Ciranda’s marketing, product innovation, and sustainability teams.

Known for his strategic business insight, creative solutions, and compelling storytelling, Trouba brings considerable experience to Ciranda. His career path has woven through both the food ingredient and advertising industries. In his most recent role at Ardent Mills, Trouba led go-to-market for its specialty products division with responsibility for marketing and sales of its ancient grains, heirloom wheats, and product innovations.

“Don is a collaborative leader with strong relationships throughout the industry, and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team. His addition is one of several strategic changes we’ve made as we continue to invest in our organization and capabilities, further driving value for both our customers and suppliers,” says JP Tournoy, CEO of Ciranda.

Trouba adds, “Ciranda has experienced tremendous growth as a leader in the natural and organic products space thanks to our focus on customers and ingredients that have a positive impact on our planet. It’s energizing to join a mission-driven, employee-owned company that’s committed to the future of food and perfectly aligned to evolving consumer trends.”

“Recently, Ciranda’s ingredients and R&D team have helped drive several product launches in vegan and plant-based foods, better-for-you snacks, and personal health products. Continuing those efforts are a key focus for us in addition to supporting certifications that matter more and more, such as fair-trade, organic, and RSPO,” said Trouba.