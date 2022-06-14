Danfoss is pleased to announce that Steven Lakin has joined the company as its new director of public and industry affairs. Lakin, who began his new role on May 16, is an accomplished government relations and public affairs professional with extensive experience working across multiple industries, with industry associations, and with policymakers at the state and federal level.

Most recently, Lakin was the deputy commissioner of labor and industry for the State of Maryland (2016-2022). Previously, he served in leadership roles for several contracting associations and worked for two members of Congress, two governors, and one U.S. president.

“I am excited to join Danfoss and bring my experience in both the public and private sector,” said Lakin. “Danfoss is an industry leader in energy efficiency and sustainable technologies and I look forward to working with key industry and government stakeholders at this critical junction where innovations in climate and sustainable solutions are gaining momentum in our national conversation.”

Lakin has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in communications from the University of Florida.



