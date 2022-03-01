Lindsey Muchka has been appointed the new director of marketing for Dorner. In her position with Dorner, Muchka will head up all of the company’s marketing and advertising efforts that support its conveyor platforms. Additionally, she will coordinate new product research and development functions for industrial and sanitary markets, plus lead Dorner’s public relations, internet, and trade show activities.

Prior to joining Dorner, Muchka worked for 11 years at Tailored Label Products, Inc., where her roles included a variety of sales and marketing positions, including most recently as director of marketing. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in marketing from South University.

“I feel very fortunate to join such a talented group of dedicated professionals here at Dorner,” Muchka said. “I look forward to working closely with our sales and distribution network to further promote the Dorner brand to our global audience.”

