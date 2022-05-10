Company: Muniq

Website: Muniqlife.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.00 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Muniq has announced the debut of a new product line that further emphasizes its mission of helping consumers regain control of their health: Muniq Balanced Nutritional Bars. Using their gut-healing resistant starch fiber blend from Muniq's original patented line of functional shakes, the Balanced Nutritional Bars provide a convenient solution to increasing your fiber intake to help improve gut health and to reboot your metabolism.

The Balanced Nutritional Bars that comes in three flavors: Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Strawberry Almond. With 10 grams of fiber and protein, while also being low in net carbs, Muniq's snack bars are a tasty way to satisfy hunger, improve gut health, stabilize blood sugar, and much more. The Muniq Balanced Nutritional Bars are also formulated with the brand's proprietary resistant starch fiber blend.

"We've been inspired by the transformational results so many in our community have experienced using our shakes to significantly improve their blood sugar control, gut health, and weight. [This new product is an] innovative way to bring similar results to the masses," said CEO and Founder Marc Washington. "With so many Americans not meeting their daily recommended fiber intake, we want to help bridge that gap and help consumers rewire their metabolism through the power of resistant starch and the gut microbiome."

Muniq is pioneering breakthrough nutrition solutions to harness your gut microbiome to give you lasting control over your health. Muniq's product line contains the highest quality nutrition for blood sugar balance and overall gut health. The brand has formulated a proprietary blend of scientifically-proven prebiotic fiber featuring resistant starch to help keep your blood sugar stable, strengthen the gut and naturally produce powerful metabolic byproducts, like butyrate.

The Empowerfull Balanced Nutritional Bars are $39 for a 12-pack box.



