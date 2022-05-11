The use of new and evolving technologies such as fully integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, cloud computing and connected machine sensor networks, remote access, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity increased exponentially over the last two years. While these technologies make manufacturing more efficient, they also create new exploitable points of vulnerability, according to the Cybersecurity: Assess Your Risk white paper from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

PACK EXPO International will showcase the latest solutions to keep your business safe. Cybersecurity will be a key topic of focus at The Forum during PACK EXPO International 2022, produced by PMMI (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago). These free, 45-minute interactive sessions begin with short presentations by top experts then move on to roundtable discussions.

“As our industry increases its reliance on digital technology, it is critical for manufacturers to improve cybersecurity preparedness and stay abreast of the latest tools and technologies to protect their operations,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “With top industry experts and leading suppliers all under one roof, PACK EXPO International is the best place to gain the knowledge and understanding needed to reduce the risk of a cyberattack on operations.”

According to PMMI’s white paper, in the first quarter of 2020, attacks targeting the manufacturing sector accounted for 11% of all cyberattacks that occurred across all industries. By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries.

This increase in attacks is especially alarming considering there are real, growing costs to manufacturers that experience a cyberattack. In 2020, the average cost of a cyberattack stood at around $3.86 million, and that is before factoring in ancillary impacts such as lost opportunity and damaged customer loyalty. To learn more about cybersecurity best practices and ways to mitigate risk, listen to these key episodes of PMMI’s UnPACKed podcast.

In addition to cybersecurity solutions and targeted thought-leading education sessions, PACK EXPO International will be the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022 and this year’s edition will offer attendees more features than ever before. No other event this year will showcase entire production line solutions and offer everything needed to compete in a changing marketplace.

The past several years brought about vast advancements in equipment and technology and PACK EXPO International will showcase all the new, never-seen-before innovations, in one place. Bringing all vertical industries together generates a cross-pollination of ideas and crossover solutions that can only be discovered in-person, on the show floor.

PACK EXPO International is the best place to experience innovations, connect with colleagues, hear from experts, see machinery-in-action, and find the right solutions to protect any manufacturing operation. Attendees will experience 2,000+ exhibitors from 40+ vertical industry markets, over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space, 100+ free education sessions and discover solutions they didn’t know they were looking for.

With so much growth and change in the industry, the new features in Chicago are a must-see for everyone in the industry, including:

The Processing Zone integrates front-of-the-line food and beverage processing solutions with the packaging advances on display, to offer one convenient location for attendees to solve their biggest challenges.

The explosion of e-commerce has brought about the brand-new logistics pavilion where attendees can find warehousing, fulfillment, distribution, and transportation solutions.

Workforce remains a top priority for PACK EXPO, with many opportunities to get students excited about packaging and processing careers. In addition to the prestigious Future Innovators Robotics Showcase and educational Amazing Packaging Race programs, this year six teams will face-off in a brand-new machine building PACK Challenge competition.

Visit packexpointernational.com to learn more about the exciting show features, search exhibitors, and register. Registration for PACK EXPO International is $30 until Sept. 30, after which it increases to $130. For more information and to register, visit packexpointernational.com.