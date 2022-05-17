US Foods Holding Corp. has announced its plan to open a new US Foods CHEF’STORE in Spartanburg, S.C. Located at 300 W. Blackstock Rd., the new 33,000-square-foot CHEF’STORE will join three existing CHEF’STORE locations across South Carolina.

CHEF’STORE is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies in various sizes and offerings. The store will offer more than 4,000 restaurant-quality products at competitive prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required.

“We are excited to join the ‘Hub City’,” said John Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for CHEF’STORE. “Spartanburg is a thriving city with a vibrant restaurant and culinary scene, and we look forward to serving the community with competitively priced, restaurant-quality products.”

Spartanburg is the fourth CHEF’STORE location in South Carolina. The three existing CHEF’STORE locations are in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia. The new CHEF’STORE Spartanburg is scheduled to open in fall 2022.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash and carry market and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF’STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the Spartanburg location, US Foods will have 83 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.CHEFSTORE.com.