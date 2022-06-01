Company: Evive

Website: www.evivenutrition.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.00

Product Snapshot: Evive has introduced a savory snack for wellness warriors: Muffin Bites, a wholesome treat packed with fruits and vegetables.

Evive’s new muffin bites come in two options, ready to pop and bake in a mini muffin pan:

Banana-Choco: appealing to even the pickiest of eaters, these muffins are packed full of bananas, zucchini, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Carrot: full of antioxidant-rich carrots, pumpkin seeds, and cinnamon. These bites were designed for wellness warriors who crave a sweet flavor without the added sugar and fillers.

Consumers can preheat the oven to 350°F, pop into a mini muffin pan, and bake for 30 minutes. The muffins are plant-based, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and an excellent source of fiber, vitamin A, and vitamin C