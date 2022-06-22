Utz Brands, Inc. has announced two promotions to its executive leadership team. This announcement reflects the company's efforts to further strengthen its executive leadership team by adding domain expertise in manufacturing and supply chain operations, as these are mission critical areas of the business that will support Utz's multi-faceted set of growth opportunities.

Shannan Redcay has been appointed executive vice president, manufacturing. Redcay was previously senior vice president, manufacturing. In her new role, Redcay, who joined Utz in April of 2015, will continue to drive transformation across Utz's manufacturing footprint, increasing its capacity to support significant sales growth while leveraging increased efficiencies. In addition, she will continue to integrate the manufacturing organization into Utz's Integrated Business Management (IBM) program. Redcay will also continue to oversee Quality Assurance, Engineering, Productivity, and Innovation.

Chad Whyte has been appointed executive vice president, supply chain. Whyte was previously senior vice president, supply chain planning and logistics. In his new role, Whyte, who joined Utz in January 2022, will continue to oversee Logistics and Utz's IBM program, and will now also oversee Procurement, which plays an integral role in the supply chain process and IBM program. The Utz IBM program is a strategic capability that sharpens supply and demand planning by connecting its retail partners with an optimized Utz distribution, production, and supplier network, delivering improved service across the Utz portfolio of brands.

Both Redcay and Whyte will continue to report directly to Cary Devore, chief operating officer. The promotions are effective as of June 21, 2022.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have added over five million new consumers to our portfolio of brands across virtually all geographies and product sub-categories, while at the same time accelerating repeat purchase rates," said Devore. "Today's announcement reflects our heightened focus on enhancing our manufacturing and supply chain organizations to support our rapid and unprecedented levels of growth. Shannan and Chad have done a tremendous job building out their organizations while improving our processes and throughput. Their collective efforts have strengthened our ability to support our organic growth and long-term margin expansion opportunities, and I'm confident they will help guide our operations to even greater success."