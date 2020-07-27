Company: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn
Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com
Introduced: July/August 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $6.25-$11.50
Product Snapshot: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn recently released a few new flavors, and has some upcoming in August as well.
Recent releases:
- Parmesan & Black Pepper: This is a creamy blend of sharp white cheddar and parmesan with the added kick of black pepper. An addition to Poppy's "cheesey" popcorn collection. (Market Bag, SRP $6.25) (GF)
- Salt & Pepper: The name speaks for itself. An everyday favorite, the perfect pairing with a glass of wine and part of Poppy's "vegan" popcorn collection. (Market Bag, SRP $6.25) (GF, Vegan)
- Dynamite Coffee Toffee: This is a coffee lover’s dream. Poppy has partnered with local coffee roaster Dynamite Coffee to provide the perfect espresso to pair with our buttered toffee popcorn. The popcorn is drizzled in dark chocolate from another local favorite, French Broad Chocolate, and then dusted with ground espresso. (Market Bag, SRP $11.50) (GF)
New flavors releasing August 1st:
- Chili Cheese: Think of your favorite summertime guilty pleasure: A chili cheese dog! Only with popcorn! This is a staff favorite that Poppy has kept to ourselves for years. But they're now sharing with everyone!
- Spicy Thai: This is one of the original flavors at Poppy and they've had this flavor in their retail shop since the day they opened the store. They're now adding it to our online offerings. It's a little spicy, which comes from black pepper and crushed red pepper, has a curry feel and is what Poppy likes to call "adult popcorn." Also perfect with a glass of wine, and this is another addition to their "vegan" collection.
- Cheese Lovers: Poppy sells oodles of cheesy popcorn and always hears how difficult it is to pick just one! So they've combined their top 3 selling cheesy flavors and created their new Cheese Lovers popcorn. A mix of pimento cheese, white cheddar and parmesan & black pepper.