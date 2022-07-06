Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today a voluntary recall, out of an abundance of caution, of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces. The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The full list of products being recalled is available here.

There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.