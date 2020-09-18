AMF Bakery Systems recently welcomed David Burke as vice president of operations for U.S. and Latin America. Burke joins the company with a strong background of leadership positions in manufacturing, supply chain, and continuous improvement.

Burke joins AMF most recently from the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense systems, and aftermarket service provider, Boeing, where he was vice president and general manager of their Encore Group division.

“David brings great passion and experience in developing high performing teams,” mentioned Jason Ward, president of AMF. “As we continue to drive operational excellence, continuous improvement and innovation in our businesses, we are thrilled to welcome someone with David’s proven track record and accomplishments to our senior leadership team.”

Throughout his career, Burke has led supply chain and manufacturing strategies with a focus on lean manufacturing processes. As part of the continued growth plans for AMF and the company’s commitment to the Markel Business System, Burke will be leading all operations, engineering and customer care groups in the

U.S. and Latin America to fulfill AMF’s mission of being the partner of choice for bakers around the world.

