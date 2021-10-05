James Bonatakis has joined Rexfab as sales manager, bringing more than 35 years of baking industry experience to the North American manufacturer of integrated bakery systems and production line solutions. Bonatakis is the company’s first U.S.-based employee and helps strengthen Rexfab’s presence in the U.S. market. For more than 30 years, Rexfab has served the North American baking industry.

In his new role, Bonatakis will oversee customer acquisition efforts in the commercial baking and snack industries. Additionally, he will use his experience to help Rexfab better serve its extensive U.S. customer base.

Bonatakis started his baking industry career in 1982 with Ensign Ribbon Burners, before shifting his focus to the bakery side, where he worked as a plant engineer at Entenmann’s. He returned to the supply side and worked for Formost Fuji for 20 years, and most recently served as vice president of global sales for Nexcor Food Safety Technologies.

“Jim’s addition to the Rexfab team allows us to better serve our U.S.-based customers while expanding sales capabilities throughout North America,” Pierre Meunier, Rexfab’s president said. “Jim’s hiring is the first of many moves we are making to establish a stronger presence in the United States.”

In addition to Jim’s vast work experience in the baking industry, he also has been an active member of many professional associations, including the American Society of Baking, Food Processing Suppliers Association, and American National Standards Institute, as well as serving as membership chairman of the ANSI Z-50 bakery standard for 25 years.

“Rexfab is known throughout the industry for producing quality equipment,” Bonatakis said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to the company and helping to develop and install innovative, outside of the box solutions for the industry.”



