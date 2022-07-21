The 2022 IFT FIRST event took place in Chicago from July 10–13 and attracted an expected 18,000+ people, with an expo featuring nearly 2,000 booths. The event includes a range of business-oriented educational opportunities, exposition, Startup Pavilion, Innovation Lab, and more.
The global ingredients companies exhibiting at IFT First offered a comprehensive range of solutions to develop products across every retail and foodservice category. However, a pronounced emphasis on specialized and better-for-you diets prevailed, including plant-based, keto, low-carb, reduced-sugar, etc. Review booth highlights in the gallery above.
Next year’s IFT First will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago from Sunday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 19, 2023. For complete details, see www.iftevent.org.