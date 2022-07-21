During IFT FIRST, AAK sampled an assortment of innovative and forward-looking plant-based alternatives, baked goods, and confectionery concepts, including plant-based pepperoni on flatbread pizza; plant-based butter for cooking and baking; white chocolate chunk cookies dipped in dark chocolate, made with plant-based butter for improved stability; and caramel bites made with coconut oil.

AAK’s new plant-based butter offers a 1:1 replacement for butter and helps build a tender crumb. The plant-based butter also offers Maillard browning. Company representatives also discussed how its fat flakes can improve cell structure in applications like pizza crust, focaccia, and biscuits.