Company: Field + Farmer

Website: https://fieldandfarmer.co/

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Field + Farmer is excited to announce the launch of its produce-forward refrigerated snack bars. The clean-label, low-sugar, plant-based bars mark a move by Field + Farmer to expand its offerings beyond its popular dressings, dips, and juices.

“We are excited to launch our delicious refrigerated snack bars in Whole Foods under the Field + Farmer brand. This launch allows Field + Farmer to add value to the category through a produce-first bar and bring its promise of fresh, delectable flavors into a fast-growing refrigerated snack-bar category. The USD $95M refrigerated snack-bar category is expected to grow as consumers continue to express a preference toward natural and fresh food,” said Isabella Chia, senior vice president and managing director of the FIELD + FARMER brand.

Features of the bars include:

Uses fresh fruit or vegetables as the first ingredient

5 flavors that taste like your favorite sweet treat: Apple Cinnamon, Cocoa Brownie, Carrot Cake, Peanut Butter, & Jelly, Peanut Butter Cookie

6g of plant-based protein

No preservatives, no vegetable powders, no chemicals

Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free

The refrigerated bars are now available in participating Whole Foods Markets in the United States. The launch of the Field + Farmer bars completes the integration of Phyter Bars, which was acquired late last year by The Fresh Factory.

“We entered the refrigerated ‘better for you’ snack bar market last year with the acquisition of Phyter Bars and see a significant opportunity for The Fresh Factory to grow in this category,” said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. “With our flexible manufacturing facility and expertise in clean-label, plant-based food and beverage products, we believe we are well positioned with these expanded capabilities. In addition to Field + Farmer’s bar launch, we’ve launched other bar products with a number of our existing customers since the acquisition. We are now routinely doing multiples of the volume each month compared to before the acquisition, which validates the strength of our model.”

The Fresh Factory’s capabilities include: