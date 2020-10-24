Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC

Website: browniebrittle.com

Introduced: November 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: It's hard to believe it but it's that time of year again! 'Tis the season for Gingerbread and all the holiday and seasonal favorites from Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. Sheila G's Brownie Brittle is releasing three limited-edition seasonal treats, just in time for the holidays. Brownie Brittle Gingerbread, Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with White Drizzle and Brownie Brittle Salted Caramel with Dark Drizzle will be available nationwide as a limited release starting November 6th through December 31, 2020 on Amazon and at BrownieBrittle.com.