Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC
Website: browniebrittle.com
Introduced: November 2020
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: It's hard to believe it but it's that time of year again! 'Tis the season for Gingerbread and all the holiday and seasonal favorites from Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. Sheila G's Brownie Brittle is releasing three limited-edition seasonal treats, just in time for the holidays. Brownie Brittle Gingerbread, Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with White Drizzle and Brownie Brittle Salted Caramel with Dark Drizzle will be available nationwide as a limited release starting November 6th through December 31, 2020 on Amazon and at BrownieBrittle.com.
- Brownie Brittle Gingerbread (4oz Bag): Thin, light and crispy, Brownie Brittle’s Gingerbread with white chocolate delivers all the taste of the holidays in only 130 calories. Whether you choose to give as a gift, share at the next holiday get together, or simply savor all to yourself, Brownie Brittle Gingerbread is sure to make your holiday a little tastier.
- Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with White Drizzle (4oz Bag): Welcome the season with our limited edition HOLIDAY Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle with white drizzle. If you love our Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle, then indulge in this flavor that will only be available this holiday season. Sheila G's same award-winning Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle but drizzled with decadent rich white chocolatey drizzle. Grab several bags, because your friends and family will want some, and you may not want to share!
- Holiday Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle with Dark Drizzle (4oz Bag): If you love Sheila G's classic Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle, then you will go crazy for this limited edition HOLIDAY Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle with chocolaty dark drizzle. Also available in Chocolate Chip with white drizzle. Grab both flavors before they're gone!