Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough brand, has partnered with REEF, the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens. The partnership will expand Doughp’s delivery reach within New York City and Miami and make it possible for customers in select neighborhoods to have their favorite cookie dough flavors delivered to their door in less than thirty minutes.

The new partnership means Doughp lovers can indulge in their favorite cookie dough when they want it! Fan favorites such as Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cookie Monsta (cookies and cream), Dunk on ‘Em (sprinkles, frosting, and cookie grahams), and Brownie Beast (chocolate cookie dough brownie) are delivered right to your door using a third-party delivery application, such as Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

“There are Doughp fans all over the country and we intend to be on the cutting edge of innovative ways to deliver our cookie dough as quick as possible,” said Kelsey Moreira, founder & CEO of Doughp. “REEF is an incredible partner in helping us meet the demands of our customers and get them Doughp when they want it!”

Kelsey started Doughp in 2017 as part of her journey to sobriety. Since then, Doughp has expanded and quickly grown in popularity. Doughp is now available in cities across the country. This new expansion into Miami and New York City through the REEF partnership brings the legit cookie dough to even more fans, in less time.

“We're excited to work with Doughp to quickly provide customers with fresh cookie dough treats,” said Kenneth Rourke, president of kitchens and retail, REEF. “As we seek to expand this partnership nationwide, we will deploy nano-order fulfillment technology to provide a better delivery experience for our customers and fans of the Doughp brand.”

REEF Kitchens, which continues to expand its retail offering, provides customized digital storefronts on major delivery apps for over 60 brands, leveraging its proximity platform to deliver snacks and essentials to customers in around 30 minutes.