The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), commonly known as the Baking Expo, in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, is pleased to announce the 2022 BEST in Baking Program top honors and qualifiers who will be recognized and celebrated during the triennial trade show Sept. 18–21, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Launched in 2010, the BEST in Baking was originally developed to recognize suppliers who demonstrated a commitment to sustainability. This prestigious program demonstrates IBIE’s commitment to recognizing leadership within the industry and its dedication to supporting the growth and wellbeing of talented suppliers and bakers around the world. This year, two new award categories were introduced: plant efficiency and automation & robotics.

Top Honors and qualifiers will be showcased in the BEST in Baking Lounge located in the Grand Concourse of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where show attendees can learn more about the winners.

The 2022 BEST in Baking qualifiers and tops honors are:



Automation/Robotics

TOP HONORS: Apex Motion Control, Baker-Bot

ALSO QUALIFYING:

ABI, Vision System Platform

AMF Bakery Systems, Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Smart Topping Applicator by AMF Tromp

AMF Bakery Systems and Intralox, EZ Diverter by AMF Convay

AXIS Automation LLC, AXIS Platinum Series LD Depositor

BeeHex, Cake Writer

Benchmark, InFlight AC

Cimcorp Automation, MultiPick Gantry Robot Solution and AGV Delivery

Hayon Manufacturing Corp., Model 6700 and 6400 Series Select-A-Spray

Haystack Data Solutions, Data Science for Food

KPM Analytics, In-Line & Over-Line Vision Inspection Technologies

LeMatic, Pattern Former

Print on Foods, Flexprint IL 500

Rexfab, Pan Stacker-Unstacker

Stäubli Robotics, TX2 Six-Axis Robots

Plant Efficiency

Supplier Category

TOP HONORS: Bundy Baking Solutions, Synova AccuTech Pan Greaser

Bakery Category

TOP HONORS: Grupo Bimbo, GBConnected Monitoring System

ALSO QUALIFYING:

CFS, an Intralox Company, S560 Tight Transfer

Grupo Bimbo, Renewable Energy Storage System

Harvest Food Solutions, Business Central for Bakeries

Magnetic Products, Inc., Intell-I-Mag

MECATHERM, M-Care Digital Solutions

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, CAMS-PM Maintenance Management

ORBIS Corp., XpressBulk Merchandising Tray

Sveba Dahlen, Artista Deli High Temperature Tunnel Oven

Wherefour Inc., Wherefour ERP/MRP

Sustainability

TOP HONORS: AMF Bakery Systems, Sustainable Oven Service

ALSO QUALIFYING:

Air Management Technologies, Inc., EPI-Vision System

AMF Bakery Systems, MB-VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer

Avena Foods Ltd., Oat and Pulse Regenerative Agriculture Innovation Project

Babb Group, The, BABBCO CleanBake Tunnel Ovens

Bakon USA Food Equipment, Multiwasher by Somengil

Bundy Baking Solutions, American Pan ePAN Bread Pans

Cargill, PalmWise

CIRANDA, Inc., Organic, Non-GMO and Fair Trade

Corbion, Ultra Fresh Portfolio

Dragsbæk, Naturli’ Foods Vegan Block

FlexiBake, ERP, MetriX DSD, MetriX OOP, MetriX Lite

Heuft Thermo-Oel GmbH & Co. KG - Hybrid Heat Exchanger

IFF, Enovera 3001 Bakery Enzyme)

IMA Ilapak, Delta VacMap

Inline Plastics, Reborn

LeMatic, Airless Band Seals for Bulk Packing, AutoiNet Portal, and Motorized Cut Knife

Middleby Bakery Group, Auto-Bake Serpentine, F3 Fossil Fuel Free Convection Oven, Baker Thermal Solutions Rapid Bake Oven, Stewart Systems Viper “Oil-Free” Oven Chain, and Sveba Dahlen Artista Deli Modular Stone Tunnel Oven

Middleby Food Processing, Continuous Vacuum Cooling

Sugaright (CSC Sugar), Clean Label, Natural, Non-GMO

Sugden Ltd., Line Efficiencies

T&T Consulting & Engineering, New Generation Indirect Fired Tunnel Oven

Sanitation

TOP HONORS: Middleby Food Processing, Vyv Antimicrobial LED Lighting

ALSO QUALIFYING:

AMF Bakery Systems, ADD-S Bread Make-up System by AMF Flex and SFA Artisan Bread Line by AMF Tromp

Babb Group, The, BABBCO CleanBake IR Oven

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Flush-In-Place System

CFS, an Intralox Company, Sesame Allergen Management and FoodSafe Conveyor Program

ChemxWorks, DECARBONATOR

Dough Tech, AM315 Sanitary Bread Moulder

Eaglestone, Inc., Sanitary Conveyors

Flexco, FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring and Novitool Amigo Splice Press

FPS Food Process Solutions Corp., Ambient Spiral

Goodway Technologies, Dry Steam Cleaning & Sanitation Accessories

HaF Equipment, Moovinator

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, KLEANZ Swab Connect



Workforce Development

Supplier Category

TOP HONORS: Puratos, Puratos Bakery School, Pennsauken NJ School District

ALSO QUALIFYING:

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Creative Recruiting

IFF, Training Industry, Customers, and Academia

Bakery Category

TOP HONORS: Dawn Foods, Women’s Leadership Development Program

Product Innovation

Wholesale Bakery High-Volume Category

TOP HONORS: Grupo Bimbo, Sustainably Baked Supán & OroWeat 100% Whole Grain Organic Bread, including Net Zero Carbon Mobility and Regenerative Agriculture

Wholesale Bakery Intermediate Category

TOP HONORS: Lenny & Larry’s, The Complete KickStart Breakfast Bars

ALSO QUALIFYING:

Flax4Life, Industrial Compostable Plant-Based Packaging for its Retail Muffins, Brownies, and Cookies

Retail Bakery Category

TOP HONORS: Nick Vina Artisan Bakery, Healthier Choice Bread

ALSO QUALIFYING:

Sweet Life Specialty Foods, Heart Cakes

Victoria’s Sugar Shack, Vintage Traveling Bakery Truck

Special thank you to the BEST in Baking panel of judges: Jeff Dearduff, president, JED Coaching & Consulting; Mike Pierce, president and CEO, The Austin Co.; and Josh Skow, CEO, Roaring Fork Capital.

Join us in congratulating the BEST in Baking top honors and qualifiers!