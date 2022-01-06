The application process for the 2022 BEST in Baking industry awards program is now open. Presented by the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery (SF&WB), this esteemed program recognizes bakers and suppliers making an impact.

As critical initiatives within the global baking industry have evolved, so have this year's award categories. In 2022, IBIE and SF&WB will honor forward-thinking companies in the areas of sustainability, workforce development, sanitation, and product innovation, as well as two new award categories: plant efficiency and automation & robotics.

"In addition to providing an opportunity for the international baking community to celebrate change-makers, the BEST in Baking awards showcase category excellence and elevate leadership in industry-defining topics," said Dennis Gunnel, IBIE chair. "If your organization has made notable achievements in the last three years, we invite you to apply now. Remarkable companies will not only be acknowledged during the triennial trade show for outstanding work, but set themselves apart from competitors year-round."

As the most comprehensive baking event in the Western Hemisphere, IBIE offers companies invaluable exposure to professionals from every facet of the industry, both at the expo and through revered media outlets. The coveted BEST in Baking award designation brings with it a bevy of benefits, including pre-show promotional mentions in the SF&WB IBIE issue, the IBIE website, social media, press releases, and videos. On the show floor, winners will be featured in the official presentation ceremony where each company has the opportunity to convey these achievements to attendees during their acceptance speech.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply no later than April 30, 2022. Complete category information, qualifications, and application forms are available online.

For more information visit: www.bakingexpo.com/BEST.