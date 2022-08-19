AAK recently welcomed Megan Griffault as director of human resources and internal communications for the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled Megan Griffault has joined AAK as director, human resources & internal communications for U.S. & Canada,” said Octavio Diaz de Leon, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “Megan is a seasoned HR professional with more than twenty years of experience at the director level and brings extensive knowledge in both U.S. and international human resources management to the AAK organization. She is a high energy champion of change with strong problem solving and communication skills. Her proven track record of success will be invaluable in meeting human resources objectives for AAK USA.”

As director, human resources & internal communications, Megan will use her extensive experience in building organizational cultures, leading strategic human resources initiatives, developing and implementing human resource strategies to provide professional leadership and guidance for AAK teams in US and Canada.

Prior to joining AAK, Megan served as vice president human resources for Beverage Distribution Center, Inc. and was global human resources director with FMC Agricultural Solutions for more than eight years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Villanova University, Villanova, PA.

