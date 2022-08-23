Company: Mary's Gone Crackers

Website: marysgonecrackers.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Mary's Gone Crackers continues to expand its product line with a new item that is "cheesy" but also vegan. Mary’s Gone Cheezee Plant-Based Crackers deliver a creamy, mild cheddar appeal while also being dairy-free.

The crackers will launch in Sprouts stores beginning mid-August with full distribution expected by September 2022. The items will also be available on Amazon on the brand's website.

“Our newest offering is a delightful testament to the future of vegan and gluten-free alternatives,” said Mary’s Gone Crackers VP of Sales Jason Galante. “The crackers taste of tangy cheddarosity that you would never be able to tell is 100% vegan.”

The crackers themselves are being offered in two distinct flavors:

Plant-Based Cheddar Flavor

Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Flavor-

Mary’s Gone Cheezee has a flavor for sustainability. Mary’s responsibly sources its palm oil from growers who follow harvesting practices established by Palm Done Right—an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable, organic, fair-trade palm oil.

All of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. These vegan-alternative cheese-flavored snacks join the current portfolio of crackers and graham-style Kookies.