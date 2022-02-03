Company: Mary's Gone Crackers

Website: www.marysgonecrackers.com

Introduced: Winter 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Mary’s Gone Crackers has announced a new line of sweet treats: Mary’s Gone Kookies Graham-style Snacks. Consumers will now find better-for-you sweet and salty snacks from their favorite gluten-free and organic brand. These treats will launch in Sprouts stores and additional retailers shortly thereafter.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and provide consumers with a delicious, better-for-you snack that satisfies their sweet cravings. These are products that can be enjoyed by consumers of any age,” said Mary's Gone Crackers VP of Sales Jason Galante. “The three flavors were inspired by a favorite childhood treat and dessert ingredient. Our products are pure, delicious and ethically sourced. They will have your tastebuds dancing; you won’t believe they are gluten-free.”

Mary's Gone Kookies are offered in three different flavors: Honey, Chocolate, and Cinnamon.

Mary’s Gone Kookies are also sweet on sustainability. Mary’s sources its honey from GloryBee, founder of SAVE the BEE, whose mission is to protect Earth’s pollinators. A portion of Mary’s Gone Kookies sales supports this mission.

Mary’s Gone Crackers’ new line of Kookies will hit shelves nationwide in Q1 of 2022.

All of Mary’s Gone Crackers’ offerings are made in its state-of-the-art facility and are USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Verified. These low-sugar and low-calorie Kookies join the current portfolio of Original, Super Seed, and Real Thin Crackers.



