Mary’s Gone Crackers, an organic, gluten-free, and plant-based cracker brand, has expanded distribution of their Real Thin cracker line to multiple retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Following the launch of three new Real Thin flavors in September 2020, consumer demand has steadily climbed, with additional retailer growth anticipated in the coming months.

“People are increasingly reaching for healthy snacks to start the new year right, and Mary’s offers the ideal combination of flavor and nutrition to help consumers reach their health goals, while enjoying a flavorful treat,” said Jason Galante, vice president of sales with Mary’s Gone Crackers. “We are excited for the opportunity to grow our footprint and make our snacks more available to the masses.”

Under the distribution plans, Whole Foods Markets across the U.S. and Amazon.com will make the Tomato + Basil Real Thin flavor available to consumers. Loblaws and Metro Canada will also welcome the Tomato + Basil and Olive Oil + Cracked Black Pepper to shelves.

“Our Real Thin crackers have quickly become some of our best-selling lines, and as we innovate and grow, we will foresee much opportunity for supplemental expansion,” continued Galante.

Also available in Chipotle, Sea Salt and Garlic Rosemary, Mary’s Gone Crackers Real Thins combine a blend of gluten-free flour, organic seasonings, and chia seeds toasted to a crunchy perfection. Similar to the Legacy and Super Seed lines, the Real Thins maintains the brand’s promise to use only the highest quality, gluten-free and plant-based ingredients.

Mary's Gone Crackers is available at natural and mainstream grocers across the U.S. and Canada, and via online channels.