Company: Hostess Brands

Website: hostesscakes.com

Introduced: September & October 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.30, $3.99

Product Snapshot: Hostess Brands is offering six fall-flavored treats this fall, including the addition of one new festive variety for its seasonal lineup. Fans once again will be able to enjoy its favorite snacks in fall- and Halloween-inspired selections of the brand's classic treats when they reach store shelves this September.

The returning snacks for autumn include Hostess Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes. The Halloween lineup features fan favorites Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes, along with new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.

"As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and caramel," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "We're excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup."

Each of the seasonal snacks are available in a multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes, Hostess Spooky Twinkies, and Hostess ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30. The fall snacks will arrive in grocery retailers nationwide beginning in September while the Halloween snacks will roll out in October.