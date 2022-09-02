Company: Nature's Bakery

Website: naturesbakery.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.00

Product Snapshot: Nature's Bakery has debuted limited-edition whole-wheat fig bars made with real pumpkin puree, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. The seasonal bars will be available in limited quantities.

In addition, the bars are plant-based, certified vegan, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, contain no high fructose corn syrup, and are available on Amazon.



