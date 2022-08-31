Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.09

Product Snapshot: Town House is celebrating the highly anticipated return of football with a game-winning twist on a fan-favorite product. To welcome back tailgating and help elevate game day spreads across the country, the brand released specially shaped football-themed crackers in its popular dippable format: Town House Game Day Dippers, featuring a variety of sports patterns carved into each oven baked football-shaped cracker

Town House is partnering with pro football legend Desmond Howard to offer his favorite dip recipes and playbook of game day cracker dipping techniques.

"Town House is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences for our dedicated cracker fans," said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "With successful launches of Town House Dippers and Dipping Thins, we took a fan favorite product to the next level by introducing the first-ever football-shaped crackers to the Town House portfolio with the help of a true game day legend—just in time for the return of football season!"

Putting his own spin on classic game day flavors, Desmond's ultimate tailgating dip list features recipes to pair perfectly with the new Town House Game Day Dippers, including the First Down Jalapeño Cheese Dip, Undefeated Feta Dip, Homemade Halftime Hummus Dip, and Red Pepper Replay Dip.



