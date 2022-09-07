This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Tim Hortons releases Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
The sandwich will retail for $4.99.
September 7, 2022
On August 24, Tim Hortons introduced a new sweet and savory item to its menu: the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.
New this month to Tim Hortons, the sandwich features sweet and crispy maple flavored waffles with sizzling bacon or sausage, melted American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg. The suggested retail price is $4.99.
