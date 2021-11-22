Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49

Product Snapshot: It’s the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year! Starting November 22, 2021 at Tim Hortons restaurants across the U.S., guests can start getting into the holiday spirit with every cup of coffee and box of doughnuts they enjoy, or by sampling from its annual limited-time festive menu. And with a new lineup of Tim Hortons holiday merchandise also available this month, guests can get a head start on scratching some names off their gift list.

“Our guests have come to expect some fun surprises from us every holiday season and we’re excited to be unwrapping this year’s new packaging, our festive menu lineup and a range of gift ideas and stocking stuffers for Tims fans,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons.

“The annual tradition of rolling out our holiday packaging, menu, and merchandise marks a fun time of year that inspires smiles and good cheer and gets us all ready to start spreading the spirit of the holiday season.”

The holiday lineup includes its Holiday Tree Donut, a yeast tree-shaped doughnut filled with venetian cream and topped with green fondant and festive nonpareil sprinkles.



