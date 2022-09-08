KAYCO, known for on-trend, gourmet-forward kosher products, and Kosher.com have teamed up to unveil new products for Rosh Hashanah.

KAYCO'S Gefen brand has created a Homestyle Apple Cake available in a 15.89-oz. package for a suggested retail price of $5.59. The cakes have large chunks of apple and are individually wrapped for an on-the-go snack. The cakes are available on kayco.com and on Amazon.

The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) and Yom Kippur are both around the corner, beginning on September 26. Rosh Hashanah means festive family holiday meals, with certain symbolic foods eaten to express wishes and prayers for a good year.







