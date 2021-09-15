Company: Kayco

Website: www.kayco.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.69 (cake), $6.99 (bites)

Product Snapshot: In Judaism, in addition to festive holiday meals, certain symbolic foods are eaten to express wishes and prayers for a good year. For example, dipping apples in honey and honey on challah for sweetness. Other foods with symbolic meaning are dates, almonds, and pomegranates. Kayco, America’s largest source for on trend, gourmet-forward kosher products, has debuted two items that re-invent how we celebrate with those sweet treats during the holiday and every day.

Made from with Valencia almonds and California dates, Heaven & Earth debuts New Almond Butter Date Bites sure to move “heaven and earth.” These on-trend treats are made with only clean and simple ingredients, are individually wrapped, and are Kosher. They are available in 5.25-oz size bags in two flavors: the new Almond Butter Date Bites and the Original Chocolate Coconut.

Another Kayco brand, Gefen, has created Homestyle Apple Cake, available in 15.89-oz packages.

“We wish all of our consumers the sweetest holiday season,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher Food Brands. “These delectable products for the New Year will add joy to any family celebration and can be enjoyed all year long.”



