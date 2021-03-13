Company: Herr Foods Inc.

Website: www.herrs.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$3.79

Product Snapshot: To commemorate Herr's, landmark 75th anniversary, the company is releasing a limited-edition Homestyle kettle cooked potato chip.

The limited-time 75th anniversary Homestyle Potato Chip has its roots in Herr’s first potato chips, which were originally hand-cut. Launching this week in stores and online, just in time to stock the pantries for National Potato Chip Day on March 14, the new chips are thick cut and kettle cooked to deliver a satisfying crunch, seasoned with simple herbs and spices. The Homestyle Potato Chip’s vintage package design is reminiscent of the company’s founding in 1946 by 21-year-old Jim Stauffer Herr with a $1,750 investment.

