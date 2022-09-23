Starting in September 2022 for a limited-time only, Kettle Brand is introducing Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition chips.

The latest limited-time offering from Kettle Brand, Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition, combines the classic flavors of tailgating with an extra bold kick of buffalo and a cool balance of bleu cheese flavors.

Available in a bigger, party size bag, Kettle Brand Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition offers a bold flavor snacking experience.

First making a limited-time appearance in 2005, Kettle Brand Buffalo Bleu flavor is back after an outpour of consumer requests on social media, including overwhelmingly positive feedback on Twitter. The fan-favorite flavor is back in a big way with an all-new party size bag.

Kettle Brand Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition chips are now available at major national retailers, including Kroger and Albertsons in 12.5 oz bags for $6.29 (SRP).