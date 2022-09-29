Biena Snacks has launched Tasty Thins, created for people who love snacks and want a healthier option.

“When you look at what health conscious shoppers want in the foods they’re eating, it’s very simple,” says founder and CEO Poorvi Patodia. “They’re looking for easy ways to eat more veggies, and they’re struggling with the small portion sizes in snacks. When we looked across the salty snack aisle, we were surprised that not a single snack met those needs.”

Tasty Thins have 2-3x more crisps in each serving in comparison to standard snacks, and are made with nutrient-dense chickpeas as the #1 ingredient. They also contain carrots, sweet potatoes, and peas.

“As we created this snack, we realized that many people overindulge in chips because the average chip has only 7 to 15 chips in a serving. With 30+ crisps in each serving, wholesome plant-based ingredients and a light, crispy taste, people are loving Tasty Thins,” added Patodia.

Each 4-oz. bag will retail for $4.69. The 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO flavors include:

Hawaiian BBQ has a tangy barbecue flavor with hints of pineapple

Tuscan Herb has a classic blend of Tuscan herbs & spices

Sea salt is made with classic sea salt, for a light & airy crunch

After debuting on Amazon and BienaSnacks.com, Tasty Thins have seen an overwhelming positive response. Consumers rated Tasty Thins the #1 Hot New Release on Amazon Launchpad Grocery in July.

This fall, Tasty Thins will launch nationally into Whole Foods Market stores, Walmart’s Better-for-You Snacking set, Wegmans, Fresh Thyme, and other retailers.