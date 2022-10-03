Guerrero Tortillas has released new better-for-you Zero Net Carbs Tortillas and a fresh new twist on the fan-favorite, Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas, now in Salsa Roja flavor.

Keto-certified, zero sugar, and high in fiber, the Zero Net Carbs tortillas will be rolling out nationwide in the coming months and have arrived just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. The tortillas will be available in two flavors: The Original, and Chipotle, and will retail for $3.79.

The new Salsa Roja Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas also bring a twist to an old favorite that is Keto-friendly, 2 net carbs, and made with nutritious flaxseeds.

“Guerrero has a long tradition of being a brand families know they can rely on for products inspired by the diverse tastes of Mexico, and these new tortillas are no different,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Guerrero. “That’s why we are so excited to announce our new Zero Net Carbs and new Salsa Roja Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas, which will allow families to celebrate Mexican culture with authentic, traditional food in a way that meets their nutritional goals.”

“Our goal has always been to provide families with high-quality and nutritious food they can count on for its delicious, authentic taste,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, marketing & trade mrketing. “Guerrero’s new Zero Net Carbs and Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch Salsa Roja tortillas give everyone the chance to try something new.”