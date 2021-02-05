Company: Scotty's Everyday

Website: https://scottyseveryday.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: "Scotty," a 30-year food industry veteran, food scientist, nutrition expert, pastry chef and developer behind some of the country's leading better-for-you products, is now launching his own brand, a line of feel-good keto foods called Scotty's Everyday.

Scotty's Everyday keto baking mixes are the answer to consumer trends that weren't necessarily merging, until now. The stay-at-home movement has resulted in the return of home baking: those who are ambitious enough are trying their hand at making fresh baked loaves of bread from scratch. "Anyone who has ever tried this knows it can be a long and somewhat difficult process," says Scotty.

At the same time, many are looking for ways to improve their health and lose weight by reducing carbs and gluten on the ketogenic diet. Many of these people are simply cutting bread out of their diet all together.

"I asked myself why people couldn't have it all," Scotty says. "I wanted to find a simple and easy way for anyone to be able to make a great tasting fresh baked loaf of low-net-carb, gluten-free bread."

He started by looking at the keto breads and bread mixes on the market. They all either contained wheat gluten or were made with nut flours. "They didn't have the fluffy, white bread texture and familiar smell that you crave from a warm loaf right out of the oven," says Scotty. "After playing around in my test kitchen, I quickly realized why. Coming up with an easy-to-make keto bread mix that was zero net carbs and gluten-free without almond or coconut flour was going to be a challenge. But a challenge I was up to."

Using his food science, baking, and nutrition backgrounds to test dozens of different recipes over the course of six months, Scotty finally came up with his first introduction to the Scotty's Everyday baking mix line. His Keto Bread Mix is the first of its kind, with zero net carbs per serving, a gluten-free and non-GMO recipe, and no nut flours.

Scotty designed the recipe to be a mix that people could easily make at home, citing the warm feelings and fun activity of baking fresh bread as something that many with special diets or sensitivities have had to forego.

When creating the product, he considered a strict keto diet. Certain elements that might seem minor on an ingredients list or nutritional facts panel can actually knock someone out of ketosis (the metabolic state in which the body runs out of carbohydrates and burns fat for fuel). Scotty chose every ingredient, from the resistant tapioca starch to the recommended oil, with keto needs in mind.

The bread mix can also be used to make zero-net-carb dinner rolls, croutons, and a variety of other baked goods and keto foods. Recipes are listed on the Scotty's Everyday website. The bread mix is sold exclusively on Amazon, for a SRP of $12.99.