Mission Foods new Zero Net Carbs Tortillas have zero net carbs and zero sugar, but also Keto-certified, high fiber, and low in calories. The tortillas will retail for $3.99.

“Shoppers are increasingly seeking foods that are low in carbohydrates and sugar,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Mission Foods. “Mission Foods has once again set the bar by offering healthy products that help consumers meet their nutritional goals with the same great flavors they have come to expect from the brand.”

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Mission Zero Net Carbs tortillas will lbecome available in stores across the U.S. in the coming months. They will be offered in two flavors: Original—the flavor Mission customers know and love—and Sundried Tomato Basil, packed with zesty sundried tomatoes and fresh basil flavors to ensure consumers can lose the carbs without losing taste.

Consumer research shows that more than half of shoppers are looking for foods with less sugar and more than a third look for fewer carbohydrates on nutrition labels. Having Keto Certification for Mission Foods’ Zero Net Carbs products will give consumers—those following the Keto diet and those just looking to make nutritious choices alike—the trust and confidence they need to make a good decision for their health.

“These new products represent Mission Foods once again rising to meet consumer needs with products that taste great while fitting into consumers’ dietary patterns,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, marketing & trade marketing at Mission Foods. “Someone on a low-carb or Keto diet will still be able to enjoy our tortillas in their favorite wraps, tacos, or snacks without sacrificing flavor.”