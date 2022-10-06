Bada Bean Bada Boom, New York City, has introduced redesigned packaging intended to highlight the “playful personality” of the brand. The items are sold online at BadaBeanSnacks.com and Amazon; and at retailers across the U.S, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Meijer, ShopRite, Hyvee, and ALDI. The updated packaging includes vibrant colors, fun shapes, and bean characters, intended to reflect the brand name and flavorful, plant-based snacks inside.

Bada Bean snacks offer a plant-based, protein-packed alternative to traditional salty snacking. The nine flavors include:

Sea Salt

Sweet Sriracha

Sweet Onion & Mustard

Zesty Ranch

Garlic & Onion

Spicy Wasabi

Buffalo Wing

Mesquite BBQ

Sweet Cinnamon

"One of Bada Bean's core brand values is to make snacking fun," says Bada Bean CEO and founder Michael Shoretz. "We want consumers to smile from the moment they see our bag on shelves to the very last bite. We're confident this new packaging complements the fun spirit of our snacks inside."

Bada Bean is made of a short list of ingredients: fava beans, sunflower oil, and seasonings. All of the flavors are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Each 1-ounce serving includes 6g of plant-based protein and 4g of fiber for on-the-go and between-meal snacks.

Bada Bean Bada Boom is a broad-bean snacking brand housed within food startup Beyond Better Foods. The company was founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Shoretz in 2012, inspired by his personal training clients’ interest in healthy snacking.