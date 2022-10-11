WUJU Foods, the brand on a mission to make creative Asian flavors more approachable for American palates, has announced the launch of its line of Asian Tang potato crisps with new retail distribution through HomeGoods stores throughout the U.S. A savory take on the classic potato chip, WUJU Foods’ Asian Tang crisps balance sweet and heat with the Umami flavor of traditional Vietnamese Pho.

Founded by Larry Wu, a food entrepreneur on a mission to carry the tradition and legacy of his his hard-working restaurateur parents, WUJU Foods’ line of sauces, snacks, and more can be found in specialty stores and major grocery chains in select locations across the country, including Wegmans, Publix, HyVee, Amazon, and more. In addition to the Asian Tang chips, the WUJU Foods line-up of products includes their signature WUJU Hot Sauces, popular Chili Crisp, and Pineapple Agave, Spicy Ginger, and Tangy Umami marinades and dipping sauces.

"My parents really taught me that Asian food can have a place within the palates of every culture,” says Wu, who has had a number of WUJU Foods products carried by the popular retailer. “I’ve also loved how shopping at HomeGoods was like treasure hunting,” he adds. “To be able to debut our Asian Tang crisps in such a beloved store known for their ‘go finding’ retail experience is an accomplishment for the brand that I’m incredibly proud of and excited about.”

With more and more consumers embracing Asian culture and cooking Asian fusion at home, the Asian packaged foods industry has seen incredible growth. Wu wants WUJU Foods to follow in his family's footsteps and innovate the industry, grow the market, and make Asian food a tasty part of American culture.

For more information on WUJU Foods, its founder, and its line of American-inspired Asian food products visit wujufoods.com.