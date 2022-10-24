Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh pizza creations, is a longtime partner of the American Cancer Society and is bringing back its Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign this October to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Since 2014, Pizza Guys has raised over $310,000 in the last 8 years and is striving to raise an additional $35,000+ this year.

In order to continue the movement and give back this year, $1 will be donated from every Raising Dough for a Cure Deal sold during the month of October. The deal includes two large, two topping pizzas. In addition, proceeds will also be donated from every large pizza sold. Customers are able to donate both in-store and online.

To further demonstrate their support for the cause, Pizza Guys large boxes and team member uniforms will be pink for the entire month of October. The brand will also be the presenting sponsor of the Making Strides of Sacramento Walk on Sunday, October 16, 2022 and giving away free Pizza Guys merchandise and free pizza cards to the public.

“Pizza Guys is proud to do our part to give back to the community in support of this cause,” said CEO and co-founder of the brand, Shahpour Nejad. “We are excited to kick off our Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign and show our support for those affected by breast cancer. We hope we can encourage others to do the same.”