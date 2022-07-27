Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations, has plans to continue its rapid growth across the country after proven success in various communities. The brand is planning to expand into San Diego and other areas of Southern California, Oregon, Nevada and Texas.

In addition, Pizza Guys will open their doors to serve its high-quality pizzas to the following communities in California this year:

Pacific Beach

Santa Teresa (San Jose)

Fontana

“We’re always grateful for our brand’s continued success. We strive to provide our customers with our high-quality gourmet pizzas,” says CEO and co-founder of the brand Shahpour Nejad. “Our amazing teams, supportive communities, and dedicated franchisees have made our expansion possible.”

The brand is continuously improving both the customer and team experience. Different training solutions have been implemented to ensure all stores provide quality and consistent food to customers. They hope to then introduce automated processes at the store to increase productivity and relieve stress.

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up gourmet pizzas to its customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople

With six stores opened so far this year in Redding, San Carlos, Bakersfield, Santa Fe Springs, Chatsworth, and Temecula, Pizza Guys has proven that it is loved by communities. “We are proud of the progress we have made so far this year,” says Nejad. “We hope to continue sharing our amazing food and service with even more communities in the near future.”